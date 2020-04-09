Spotlight: Streaming Shakespeare at Folger

If you’d like to get lost in the words and the worlds of William Shakespeare, there’s no better place to turn than the Folger Shakespeare Library.

The D.C. institution offers, free on its website, every play, sonnet, and poem written by the Bard, along with plenty of supplemental materials about the works.

Better still, aficionados can currently go beyond the page with a few special offerings from Folger Theatre, chief among them a video-recorded performance of the company’s 2008 Macbeth, conceived and directed by Teller (of Penn & Teller) and Aaron Posner, and starring Ian Merrill Peakes in the title role.

Previously only available for purchase from Simon & Schuster, the video comes with special features, such as interviews with the cast and creative teams.

Additionally, Folger has made available full-cast audio recordings of seven Shakespearean classics, produced with Simon & Schuster Audio and featuring professional actors from the company.

Titles include everything from A Midsummer Night’s Dream to Romeo and Juliet, from Richard III to another version of that chilling Scottish tragedy also starring Ian Merrill Peakes, just one of several actors reprising their roles from the 2008 production.

All video and audio recordings will be available for free through July 1. Call 202-544-4600 or visit www.folger.edu.