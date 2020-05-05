DC Eagle to close permanently

The DC Eagle, long a bastion of the Washington, D.C. leather scene, is closing its doors permanently, according to multiple sources.

Employees of the club were informed in a Zoom meeting on Monday, May 4, that the building, located at 3701 Benning Road NE, had been sold and that there were no plans to relocate or reopen the business.

The bar had changed ownership several times over its history. It is currently owned and operated by Theodore Clements and Peter Lloyd, under the business entity Eagle N Exile, LLC. The business is reportedly to be dissolved, according to one employee who spoke to Metro Weekly on condition of anonymity in order to talk openly.

The DC Eagle is the second LGBTQ bar in less than a week to close, following the announcement on Friday, May 1, that Ziegfeld’s/Secrets was shuttering after local real estate developers purchased the building housing the Southwest entertainment complex and asked them to vacate in 21 days.

This is a developing story…

Related: Ziegfeld’s/Secrets nightclub is permanently closed, owners confirm to Metro Weekly