Gallery: Studio Gallery’s Inspiration in Isolation

Dupont Circle’s Studio Gallery presents this new, all-digital, multi-artist exhibition exploring human existence and behavior during this unique moment in history.
The role and work of over 20 artists during quarantine and isolation, and in the emerging online world, are featured in the exhibition, a showcase of artworks ranging from abstract paintings to mixed-media panels to digital photocollages.
The lineup includes Gary Anthes, Gordon Binder, William Bowser, Kimberley Bursic, Pam Frederick, Suzanne Goldberg, Thierry Guillemin, Miriam Keeler, Freda Lee-McCann, Jo Levine, Susan Raines, Elena Stamberg, and Suzanne Yurdin.
Now to May 30. Call 202-919-2429 or visit www.studiogallerydc.com.
