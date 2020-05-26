Gay sex club forced to close after allegedly violating Michigan’s lockdown orders

A gay club and adult toy store complex in Lansing, Mich., has been forced to close after authorities alleged it had violated the state’s COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The Fantasies complex, which includes Club Tabu and sex toy and adult video store Fantasies Unlimited, was served a cease-and-desist letter by Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, Lansing City Pulse .

Vail told the Pulse that the retail portion, Fantasies Unlimited, “hasn’t been allowed to be open yet under the executive order.”

“On top of that, there’s [Club Tabu] in the back room which has been opening and there’s a lot of close contact,” Vail added. “No way they are 6 feet apart.”

Club Tabu describes as an “alternative lounge” for gay, bi, and trans men “with a BDSM flavor.”

It features “a large maze” with “an extensive network of paths and hedges designed as a puzzle through which one has to find a way, and in our case, it is very dark and made with walls that have a few holes in them.”

Per the Pulse, Club Tabu also has monitors showing adult films and a sex sling, according to one patron.

A sign on the door reportedly urged patrons to take steps to “minimize the risk of spreading the covid-19 virus,” including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

It said: “While the business celebrates inclusivity and association amongst its private members as well as members of our greater community, proactive steps must be taken to minimize the risk of spreading the covid-19 virus.”

The club reportedly ignored an initial cease-and-desist letter, served earlier in May, and was finally shuttered after a second letter was served by police on May 22.

PinkNews that social media posts shared by the club have characterized the lockdown, implemented by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), as a “deprivation of rights.”

