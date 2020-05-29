Tituss Burgess: Metro Weekly, May 28, 2020

Tituss Rising: In a candid conversation, Tituss Burgess talks about his new projects, his faith, his role in the upcoming Aretha Franklin movie, and how he’s being impacted by the pandemic.

Also: Arts and entertainment, news, reviews, culture, selfie scene, Last Word.

For the best reader experience, view in full-screen mode on a computer or tablet.

To do this, please click on the brackets in the lower right. Or simply click this link to open the issue in Full-Screen Mode.

We encourage you to download the Free Issuu App to your devices and follow Metro Weekly. You’ll be alerted on your device whenever we publish. Every edition currently includes links to all editorial and advertisers. Watch for Action Buttons to play audio and video directly in the magazine.

All recent issues are available as limited special edition printed copies. The issues are perfect bound and printed in full color on premium glossy paper. Now through July 31, 2020: Free Shipping on all Metro Weekly Store Orders.

Visit our Metro Weekly Store for availability.

Please support our advertisers — now and after the pandemic ends.

If you are interested in advertising in Metro Weekly’s digital edition, or in our emails or online, please send a request to the publisher using this form.