WATCH: RuPaul’s Drag Race reveals cast for All Stars 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race has ru-vealed the cast of the upcoming fifth season of All Stars.

A spin-off of the main Drag Race series, which is currently airing its 12th season, All Stars brings back fan favorites and legendary queens who couldn’t quite clinch the crown to battle it out for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” — plus a cash prize of $100,000.

The ten queens returning to strut their stuff on the runway are: Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1), Blair St. Clair (Season 10), Derrick Barry (Season 8), India Ferrah (Season 3), Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1), Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3), Mayhem Miller (Season 10), Miz Cracker (Season 10), Ongina (Season 1), and Shea Couleé (Season 9).

Host RuPaul offered some hints about what fans can expect when the season premieres in June, teasing: “For All Stars 5, we’ve come up with a new twist that is so twisted it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 will premiere on Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m. on VH1.

Watch the queens’ workroom entrances below:

