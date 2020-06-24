D.C. to install rainbow art at 17th and P Streets NW to mark Pride Month

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pride Month, Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that the District of Columbia Department of Transportation will install rainbow-colored bands at an intersection in the Dupont Circle neighborhood on Thursday, June 25.

Colors from Daniel Quasar’s Progress flag, an updated Pride flag design incorporating bands and designs representing transgender people and LGBTQ people of color, will be installed at 9 a.m. at the intersection of P and 17th Streets, NW.

“While we wish we could have celebrated this month at our annual Capital Pride Parade, we hope this artwork will serve as a reminder of our D.C. values of promoting inclusivity and equality for all our residents,” Bowser said in a statement. “Particularly on the heels of last week’s historic Supreme Court decision, D.C. will continue to be on the front lines in defending and promoting the rights of our LGBTQ community.”

“The inclusive design of this art installation is a reflection of Mayor Bowser’s steadfast commitment to ensuring that all voices in our community are elevated,” Sheila Alexander-Reid, the director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, said in a statement.

The project is part of the Department of Transportation’s new Art in the Right of Way (AROW) program, which installs artwork in public spaces in all eight wards of the District. Examples of AROW projects include beautifying bike racks, utility boxes, roadways, and sidewalks.

DDOT expects to do similar art installations at additional intersections along 17th Street NW later this summer.

“The installation honors the District’s LGBTQ community and the rich history and diversity of our city,” DDOT Director Jeff Marootian said in a statement. “We are thrilled to support Mayor Bowser in commemorating this very special occasion and adding more art to public space.”

Read more:

Three Kansas Republicans resort to anti-transgender attacks to pander to voters in U.S. Senate race

Trump was “surprised” by SCOTUS decision on LGBTQ workplace discrimination

HRC President Alphonso David: Senate Republicans’ policing “reform” bill is “offensive”