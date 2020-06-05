Gallery: The Naked Truth Show

Touted as a new online platform for queer art and artists, the Naked Truth Show was originally conceived as a traditional exhibit celebrating the nude in figurative art from five diverse, Baltimore-area LGBTQ artists with Otis Street Arts Project.

The platform launches with the original Pride-inspired June 2020 exhibit of works by Lania d’Agostino, Douglas Johnson, Jasjyot Singh Hans, Kieran Solley, and frequent Metro Weekly contributor Scott G. Brooks.

Meanwhile, the artists will be interviewed as part of a new podcast series focused on queer artists, in this case intended to help dispel myths and misconceptions about the practice and use of nude models.

The podcasts are hosted by Peter Pup Orpheus, a classical composer, live model, arts advocate, and Mr. Maryland Leather 2017, and his interviews with Brooks and Hans are already available, with future episodes featuring D’Agostino, Johnson, and Solley to come.

See more at www.thenakedtruthshow.com.