Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Gallery / Gallery: The Naked Truth Show

Gallery: The Naked Truth Show

Digital show celebrates queer artists and the nude in figurative art

By on June 5, 2020

naked truth, gallery, art

Lania d’Agostino

Touted as a new online platform for queer art and artists, the Naked Truth Show was originally conceived as a traditional exhibit celebrating the nude in figurative art from five diverse, Baltimore-area LGBTQ artists with Otis Street Arts Project.

The platform launches with the original Pride-inspired June 2020 exhibit of works by Lania d’Agostino, Douglas Johnson, Jasjyot Singh Hans, Kieran Solley, and frequent Metro Weekly contributor Scott G. Brooks.

Meanwhile, the artists will be interviewed as part of a new podcast series focused on queer artists, in this case intended to help dispel myths and misconceptions about the practice and use of nude models.

The podcasts are hosted by Peter Pup Orpheus, a classical composer, live model, arts advocate, and Mr. Maryland Leather 2017, and his interviews with Brooks and Hans are already available, with future episodes featuring D’Agostino, Johnson, and Solley to come.

Scott G. Brooks

Kieran Solley

Douglas Johnson

See more at www.thenakedtruthshow.com.

Please Support LGBTQ Journalism

As a free LGBTQ publication, Metro Weekly relies on advertising in order to bring you unique, high quality journalism, both online and in our weekly edition. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our incredible advertisers to temporarily close their doors to protect staff and customers, and so we’re asking you, our readers, to help support Metro Weekly during this trying period. We appreciate anything you can do, and please keep reading us on the website and our new Digital Edition, released every Thursday and available for online reading or download.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly. Follow him on Twitter @ruleonwriting.

Leave a Comment:

Related Items

The Latest Edition of Metro Weekly is Out!

 

Read It for Free Now!