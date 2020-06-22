Metro Weekly
Gay Trump supporter accuses Black people of ‘colonizing’ Pride Month

Conservative journalist Chadwick Moore was branded racist and ignorant for saying Juneteenth "isn't a thing"

By on June 22, 2020

chadwick moore, gay, pride, juneteenth, fox news

Photo: Fox News

A gay Trump supporter and conservative media figure has been slammed on social media for accusing Black people of trying to “colonize” Pride Month.

Chadwick Moore, a right-wing journalist who has been called Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson’s “go-to gay on the supposed hysterics of the gay left,” also criticized Juneteenth, claiming it “isn’t a thing.”

“I’m sorry, blacks, but you already have a month,” he wrote last week. “Juneteenth isn’t a thing. Don’t colonize our month as well. thanks. Signed, the gays.”

Moore received widespread backlash over the tweet, which commenters branded racist, noting that Juneteenth predates the 1969 Stonewall Riots by more than a century, and telling Moore he didn’t speak for gay people or the wider LGBTQ community.

Juneteenth, commemorated each year on June 19, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, and derives from an order in Texas on June 19, 1865, proclaiming that all slaves in the state were free.

Moore was called “deeply ignorant,” “sad and pathetic,” and an “intentionally inflammatory racist” in replies to his tweet.

The backlash over Moore’s tweet was significant enough to see his name become a trending topic on Twitter.

He responded by adding a reply to his original tweet, saying it “seems to have touched a nerve with the left… BECAUSE THEY WERE ALL THINKING IT.”

He later tweeted, “I stand by everything. Sit and spin, liberals.”

RelatedGay Trump supporter removed from plane for refusing to wear mask

Moore also appeared to mock the Black Lives Matter movement in another tweet, and again accused protests over systemic racism and police brutality of having “hijacked” Pride month.

“You may have forgotten that this is Pride month,” he wrote. “And that’s because another identity group hijacked the season–even though they already have a month. I’d like to be the first to say, #GayLivesMatter.”

Moore’s tweets are part of a long-established pattern of inflammatory and racist statements, including claiming in the days before his tweet that he has “actually never met a legit racist white person.”

RelatedGay Trump supporters complain about Supreme Court giving them more rights

He characterizes himself as a “former liberal,” and came to prominence after writing a profile of racist alt right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos for Out Magazine in 2016. The article and its author were pilloried for giving Yiannopoulos a platform and for being too sympathetic to his far right views.

The backlash led Moore to ultimately “come out” as a conservative in a New York Post article in 2017.

Moore’s tweets about Pride month — and in particular comments for Pride parades to go ahead, in light of Black Lives Matter protests — stand in contrast to an article he wrote for Spectator USA last year deriding Pride events.

He criticized World Pride adverts for showing “mostly obese, sassy black lesbians” instead of white gay men, and called Pride the “Olympics for meth, alcoholism, public fornication, corporate pandering, and hairy asses shoved in the faces of children.”

In 2018, Moore told Tucker Carlson that he felt “very bad” for Vice President Mike Pence after Pence was criticized for allegedly supporting conversion therapy, and said criticism of Pence’s anti-LGBTQ record was “depraved fantasy.”

“I feel very bad for Mike Pence,” Moore said. “He handles these attacks with such grace and such decorum. I really don’t think there’s anything homophobic about Mike Pence.”

Related: Mike Pence attended an anti-gay sermon. The White House livestreamed it.

And last year, Moore joined a group of gay Republicans to urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “never bring the Equality Act up for a vote.”

The Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, public education, federal funding, credit, and the jury system.

It was passed by the House of Representatives last year, but has stalled in the Senate after resistance from Republicans.

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.

