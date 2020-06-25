In this week’s magazine, we celebrate the upcoming Global Pride stream. Be sure to click the buttons so you can find out what time Global Pride starts for you and to see a full schedule of events.
Meanwhile, Heidi N Closet takes her rightful place among the dazzling queens reigning over Pride Castle, Love, Victor star Michael Cimino talks about the Hulu series, and Loni Love advises all to read her latest book.
Plus reviews of HBO’s powerful Welcome to Chechnya, Netflix’s extraordinary Dark, and the sweet gay romance Breaking Fast.
And a ton of new, new Selfie Scenes, and Last Word.
Click on the cover below to read the issue now or download it to your computer or device for reading later!
