Village People lead singer demands Donald Trump stop playing group’s songs, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

The lead people of the popular disco-era group the Village People is calling on President Donald Trump to stop playing the group’s music at his campaign rallies, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Victor Willis, the lead singer of the group, who co-wrote “Macho Man” and “Y.M.C.A.,” asked Trump to stop using Village People songs on the campaign trail if he’s going to follow through on his threat to use the U.S. military to shut down ongoing BLM-inspired protests against racism and police brutality.

“If Trump orders the U.S. military to fire on his own citizens (on U.S. soil), Americans will rise up in such numbers outside of the White House that he might be forced out of office prior to the election. Don’t do it Mr. President!” Willis wrote in a Facebook post on June 5.

“And I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man.” Sorry, but I can’t support what you’re proposing.”

When some Trump-supporting fans criticized him for his stance, Willis responded that “peacefully protesting [outside] the White House in massive numbers demanding [Trump] resign is not storming the White House.”

See also: Library of Congress deems Village People’s gay anthem “Y.M.C.A.” an “American cultural phenomenon”

The band’s current stance marks a change from earlier this year, when the group — at the request of fans — said they were “absolutely fine” with Trump playing the songs.

“We have received numerous requests demanding that we prevent or ban President Donald Trump’s use of our songs, particularly ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man,'” the group wrote on its official Facebook page in February.

“Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President’s use is ‘perfect[ly] legal,'” the February post reads. “He has remained respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line; if he or any other candidate were to use any of our songs in a manner that would suggest our endorsement, or in a promotional advertisement, that would cross the line.”

“Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music,” the post continued. “Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the Y.M.C.A. dance, regardless of their political affiliation. Having said that, we certainly don’t endorse his use as we’d prefer our music be kept out of politics.”

