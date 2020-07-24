Erik Thor Sandberg creates oil paintings that curator Vesela Sretenović of the Phillips Collection has characterized as “psychologically insightful…nightmarish tales of our age: angst, worry, and pressure pushed to the absurd.”

That’s certainly true with Sandberg’s new works presented by ConnerSmith, the Logan Circle contemporary art gallery, a series depicting death as humanity’s constant companion, shaping our thoughts and behaviors in ways we may not even realize.

Each oil painting, presented on hexagonal panels of 13 x 11 inches, depicts a naked woman in different scenes from her life — all with a skeleton lurking or posing near or next to her, meant to represent not just one’s physical death but also the end of a relationship, the passing of a period of time, or some other marker in a person’s life.

On virtual display through July 31. Call 202-588-8750 or visit www.connersmith.us.com.

