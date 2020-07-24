Erik Thor Sandberg creates oil paintings that curator Vesela Sretenović of the Phillips Collection has characterized as “psychologically insightful…nightmarish tales of our age: angst, worry, and pressure pushed to the absurd.”
That’s certainly true with Sandberg’s new works presented by ConnerSmith, the Logan Circle contemporary art gallery, a series depicting death as humanity’s constant companion, shaping our thoughts and behaviors in ways we may not even realize.
Each oil painting, presented on hexagonal panels of 13 x 11 inches, depicts a naked woman in different scenes from her life — all with a skeleton lurking or posing near or next to her, meant to represent not just one’s physical death but also the end of a relationship, the passing of a period of time, or some other marker in a person’s life.
As a free LGBTQ publication, Metro Weekly relies on advertising in order to bring you unique, high quality journalism, both online and in our weekly edition. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our incredible advertisers to temporarily close their doors to protect staff and customers, and so we’re asking you, our readers, to help support Metro Weekly during this trying period. We appreciate anything you can do, and please keep reading us on the website and our new Digital Edition, released every Thursday and available for online reading or download.
Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly. Follow him on Twitter @ruleonwriting.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.