Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Gallery / Gallery: Erik Thor Sandberg’s “Seasons” depicts death as a constant companion

Gallery: Erik Thor Sandberg’s “Seasons” depicts death as a constant companion

The artist captures "nightmarish tales of our age: angst, worry, and pressure pushed to the absurd."

By on July 24, 2020

Erik Thor Sandberg: House, 2004

Erik Thor Sandberg creates oil paintings that curator Vesela Sretenović of the Phillips Collection has characterized as “psychologically insightful…nightmarish tales of our age: angst, worry, and pressure pushed to the absurd.”

That’s certainly true with Sandberg’s new works presented by ConnerSmith, the Logan Circle contemporary art gallery, a series depicting death as humanity’s constant companion, shaping our thoughts and behaviors in ways we may not even realize.

Each oil painting, presented on hexagonal panels of 13 x 11 inches, depicts a naked woman in different scenes from her life — all with a skeleton lurking or posing near or next to her, meant to represent not just one’s physical death but also the end of a relationship, the passing of a period of time, or some other marker in a person’s life.

Erik Thor Sandberg: Blind, 2006

Erik Thor Sandberg: Season, 2020

Erik Thor Sandberg: Respit, 2020

Erik Thor Sandberg: Pause, 2019

Erik Thor Sandberg: Blossom ii, 2017

On virtual display through July 31. Call 202-588-8750 or visit www.connersmith.us.com.

Read More:

David Amoroso’s ‘Raised by TV’ celebrates icons of the ’60s and ’70s

Artomatic marks 20th anniversary by becoming an all-virtual festival

Shelf Wood

Please Support LGBTQ Journalism

As a free LGBTQ publication, Metro Weekly relies on advertising in order to bring you unique, high quality journalism, both online and in our weekly edition. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our incredible advertisers to temporarily close their doors to protect staff and customers, and so we’re asking you, our readers, to help support Metro Weekly during this trying period. We appreciate anything you can do, and please keep reading us on the website and our new Digital Edition, released every Thursday and available for online reading or download.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly. Follow him on Twitter @ruleonwriting.

Leave a Comment:

Related Items

Like What You're Reading?

Get Metro Weekly's Daily Email