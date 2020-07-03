A mixed-media artist born in Croatia but based in Gaithersburg, Gordana Gerskovic presents a striking abstract series of close-up images for her first solo exhibition at Germantown’s BlackRock Center for the Arts. Whether capturing cracks in a sidewalk, peeling paint on a wall, deteriorating tree bark, or an eroding rock formation, Gerskovic keeps the focus on the colors and shapes highlighted in the works and other unexpected details and accidental patterns. Furthermore, she prints her intimate photographs at a small scale: each measuring 5×7 inches but framed within an 11×14-inch metal frame. Online through July 31. Visit www.blackrockcenter.org/galleries.
Gordana Gerskovic: Jupiter
Gordana Gerskovic: Fuschia
Gordana Gerskovic: Green Deja Vu
Gordana Gerskovic: Cicibela
Gordana Gerskovic: Itzamatul
