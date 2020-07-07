Godzilla’s child comes out as transgender in adorable short film

Destroying cities, fighting Baragon, and being an incredible LGBTQ ally? All in a day’s work for Godzilla.
That’s according to an adorable new short film from stop motion artist and video producer Cressa Maeve Beer, which was shared by Godzilla’s creator — Japanese entertainment studio Toho — on the iconic kaiju’s official Twitter account.
Titled “Coming Out,” the film sees Godzilla taking a break from fighting Baragon after noticing that Godzilla Junior seems unhappy.
Junior is unwilling to reveal what’s up, but after an episode of beloved (and LGBTQ-friendly) anime series Sailor Moon and some tea, she reveals her true self to Godzilla.
What follows is a sweet, funny montage as the King of the Monsters does his best to be a supportive and loving parent, all rendered in glorious stop-motion animation that effectively evokes the original films.
It’s made all the more effective by a lack of any subtitles or dialogue. Watch below (and maybe grab a tissue):
Cressa Maeve Beer tweeted that she was “honored and beyond happy” that Toho had supported and shared her film.
The short film also received support from Legendary Entertainment, which produced 2014’s Godzilla and 2019 sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
Legendary tweeted that Cressa’s film was a “beautiful Godzilla-themed celebration of Pride.”
Cressa later tweeted that accepting her own gender identity had saved her life.
“I’m 33. I make stop motion videos of monsters doing innocuous things. I use too much hot sauce, buy too many books, and creep on dogs at the park,” Cressa tweeted.
“Understanding who I was and beginning hormone therapy saved my life.”
She also shared some of the inspiration behind the film, after a fan tweeted their thanks.
“Thank you. As an older trans woman, Godzilla was something my late father and I shared when I was little,” Twitter user @skottichan wrote.
“I lost him when I was 7, so he never got to meet the real me. Thank you so much for this.”
Cressa responded: “This means the world. I watched Godzilla movies with my dad.
“I lost him before he got to fully see me, but our last conversation was my coming out to him, and somehow he pushed through his dementia to show me love.
“This short is, in some ways, dedicated to his memory.”
This means the world. I watched Godzilla movies with my dad. I lost him before he got to fully see me, but our last conversation was my coming out to him, and somehow he pushed through his dementia to show me love. This short is, in some ways, dedicated to his memory. 💙🤍💜 https://t.co/sk4Gi5ZnNQ
As a free LGBTQ publication, Metro Weekly relies on advertising in order to bring you unique, high quality journalism, both online and in our weekly edition. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our incredible advertisers to temporarily close their doors to protect staff and customers, and so we’re asking you, our readers, to help support Metro Weekly during this trying period. We appreciate anything you can do, and please keep reading us on the website and our new Digital Edition, released every Thursday and available for online reading or download.
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.