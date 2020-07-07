Godzilla’s child comes out as transgender in adorable short film

Destroying cities, fighting Baragon, and being an incredible LGBTQ ally? All in a day’s work for Godzilla.

That’s according to an adorable new short film from stop motion artist and video producer Cressa Maeve Beer, which was shared by Godzilla’s creator — Japanese entertainment studio Toho — on the iconic kaiju’s official Twitter account.

Titled “Coming Out,” the film sees Godzilla taking a break from fighting Baragon after noticing that Godzilla Junior seems unhappy.

Junior is unwilling to reveal what’s up, but after an episode of beloved (and LGBTQ-friendly) anime series Sailor Moon and some tea, she reveals her true self to Godzilla.

What follows is a sweet, funny montage as the King of the Monsters does his best to be a supportive and loving parent, all rendered in glorious stop-motion animation that effectively evokes the original films.

It’s made all the more effective by a lack of any subtitles or dialogue. Watch below (and maybe grab a tissue):

Cressa Maeve Beer tweeted that she was “honored and beyond happy” that Toho had supported and shared her film.

The short film also received support from Legendary Entertainment, which produced 2014’s Godzilla and 2019 sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Legendary tweeted that Cressa’s film was a “beautiful Godzilla-themed celebration of Pride.”

Cressa later tweeted that accepting her own gender identity had saved her life.

“I’m 33. I make stop motion videos of monsters doing innocuous things. I use too much hot sauce, buy too many books, and creep on dogs at the park,” Cressa tweeted.

“Understanding who I was and beginning hormone therapy saved my life.”

She also shared some of the inspiration behind the film, after a fan tweeted their thanks.

“Thank you. As an older trans woman, Godzilla was something my late father and I shared when I was little,” Twitter user @skottichan wrote.

“I lost him when I was 7, so he never got to meet the real me. Thank you so much for this.”

Cressa responded: “This means the world. I watched Godzilla movies with my dad.

“I lost him before he got to fully see me, but our last conversation was my coming out to him, and somehow he pushed through his dementia to show me love.

“This short is, in some ways, dedicated to his memory.”

