OutWrite 2020: 14 Must-Read Excerpts from DC’s LGBTQ Literary Festival

Metro Weekly invited OutWrite 2020 participants to submit excerpts of their work for publication in the magazine’s third annual Literary Issue. We hope they exhibit the broad array of literary styles that will be on hand at this weekend’s all-digital affair. And what better way to read them than in our all-digital issue?
Feel free to browse through on your device of choice, or download for reading later at a time of your choosing! So sit back, pour a nice cup of hot (or iced) tea, and enjoy a good LGBTQ read.
Click the cover below to enjoy all of this year’s submissions!
Contents:
Elatsoe (Excerpt) by Darcie Little Badger p.25
Anura (Excerpt) by Imani Sims p.26
The Twilight Hotel (Excerpt) by Ruth Joffre p.26
COAL by Jewelle Gomez p.27
Wall Women (Excerpt from Blue Talk and Love) by Mecca Jamilah Sullivan p.28
boy if (Excerpt) by Carlito Espudo p.28
Imitation by Dena Rod p.29
The Far Side Mines (Excerpt from When We’re Done Here: Stories at the Edge of the World) by Paula Molina Acosta p.30
Monsters in the Closet // Scream (Excerpt) by Charles Jensen p.32
That Version of You by Christopher Gonzalez p.33
Friends never really ask about fathers (From the collection WHO’S YOUR DADDY) by Arisa White p.34
Stone and Steel by Eboni Dunbar p.35
Coconut Smoothie — A Collection of Poems written During The Pandemic (Excerpt) by Regie Cabico p.37
The Most Dangerous Fish by Lannie Stabile p.38
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's online editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
