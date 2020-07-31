OutWrite 2020: 14 Must-Read Excerpts from DC’s LGBTQ Literary Festival

Metro Weekly invited OutWrite 2020 participants to submit excerpts of their work for publication in the magazine’s third annual Literary Issue. We hope they exhibit the broad array of literary styles that will be on hand at this weekend’s all-digital affair. And what better way to read them than in our all-digital issue?

Feel free to browse through on your device of choice, or download for reading later at a time of your choosing! So sit back, pour a nice cup of hot (or iced) tea, and enjoy a good LGBTQ read.

Click the cover below to enjoy all of this year’s submissions!

Contents: