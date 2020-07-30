The Magazine: OutWrite 2020

This week’s issue is our annual celebration of The D.C. Center’s OutWrite LGBTQ literary festival. Doug Rule gives you the lowdown on what’s new this year, as the event goes virtual, and we have a complete schedule of all events. But at the core of the issue reside 14 amazing submissions from various LGBTQ poets and authors, from coast-to-coast. So sit back and enjoy some good summer LGBTQ reads.
Click on the cover below to read the issue now or download it for reading on any device later.
Also: André Hereford interviews the creator of the cool new web series The First, and John Riley talks to the director behind the documentary Disarm Hate. Meanwhile, Sean Maunier weighs in on Taylor Swift’s surprise foray into the land of folk. Plus a ton of news, arts, entertainment, and Retro Scene revisits 1997’s circuit extravaganza Cherry Jubilee with three pages of astounding memories captured on real film by Todd Franson and Randy Shulman.
