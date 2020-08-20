Equality Virginia to hold annual Transgender Information and Empowerment Summit virtually this year

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Equality Virginia will host its seventh annual Transgender Information and Empowerment Summit virtually from Wednesday, Oct. 14 to Saturday Oct. 17.

The annual conference brings together members from the transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming communities, as well as allies, to discuss issues affecting them, and connect them with resources that will better their quality of life, including legal assistance for name and gender marker changes, and medical and mental health consultations.

The summit will feature educational workshops focusing on advocacy, voting rights, health care access, and other topics, with a full schedule to be released later. This year’s summit will also take time to celebrate the passage of the Virginia Values Act, an LGBTQ nondiscrimination law, and explain the rights and legal protections that transgender individuals in the commonwealth now enjoy.

The conference is free to attend, but participants will be required to register beforehand using this link.

“TIES helps foster connections with Virginians from all corners of the Commonwealth and we’re proud we can still offer the event through a virtual format this year,” Equality Virginia Executive Director Vee Lamneck said in a statement. “The conference provides a safe and affirming space, and gives attendees an opportunity to access needed legal and healthcare resources. While TIES will look a little different as we shift online, we are excited about the new possibilities for participants to learn, grow and connect.”

