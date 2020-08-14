The first three minutes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue have been released, and oh boy does it cram a lot in.

For those who don’t know, Vegas Revue follows six Drag Race alumni as they star in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!, a fully staged drag show that opened in January at the Flamingo Las Vegas.

Directed by RuPaul and choreographer Jamal Sims, the live show was suspended after the COVID-19 pandemic led to nationwide shutdowns — something previewed in the premiere episode, as Kameron Michaels, one of the queens featured, says, “I have no idea what’s going on. What is going to happen to us?”

The six-episode series is the latest offshoot from the juggernaut main franchise, and also stars Derrick Barry, Yvie Oddly, Asia O’Hara, Naomi Smalls, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

It will document the backstage drama, burgeoning relationships, and dragtastic routines of the queens as they, as Asia puts it, take part in “the hardest thing any of us have ever done.”

In addition to a heavily teased kiss between Kameron and Vanjie, the preview showcases a theaterful of drama, including Naomi turning up late, Asia moving out of the dressing room, and RuPaul demanding to know what exactly is going on backstage. We can’t wait.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue premieres on Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. on VH1. Watch the preview below:

Read more:

‘Queerantine’ focuses on building community and boosting emerging queer artists

Detroit archbishop bans LGBTQ Catholic groups, offers conversion therapy instead

College Democrats accused of entrapping gay mayor Alex Morse to ‘sink’ campaign