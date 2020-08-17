WATCH: Shania Twain and Orville Peck team up on ‘Legends Never Die’

Country legend Shania Twain and rising gay country star Orville Peck have released the video for their new duet “Legends Never Die.”

It features Twain and the perennially masked Peck performing at a drive-in theater — complete with Twain in a leopard print catsuit, evoking her iconic “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video.

Also present is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, while filmmaker John Waters announces the track in character as a radio presenter.

In a statement announcing the release of the video, Peck said, “I cannot thank Shania enough for being part of this.”

“She has always been a hero of mine and her music made me feel so empowered growing up,” he continued. “As cliché as it sounds, recording with her and getting to get up on stage and sing with her in Nashville is a dream come true. No words really.”

The video comes alongside the release of Peck’s latest EP, Show Pony, which includes the previously released songs “No Glory in the West” and “Summertime” and new songs “Drive Me, Crazy” and “Kids.”

It also features a cover of Bobbie Gentry’s “Fancy,” which became synonymous with country superstar Reba McEntire after her cover version in the early ’90s.

Peck views Show Pony as a bridge between 2019 album Pony and his next project, calling it the EP he has “always wanted to make.”

“Having spent the past year on the road and then in quarantine, I was able to reflect on all that had happened since the release of Pony and expand upon it,” he said. “This is a collection of stories and I hope listeners will join me in them.”

Watch the video for “Legends Never Die” below:

