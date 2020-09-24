Appeals court denies Virginia school board’s request to rehear Gavin Grimm case

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the Gloucester County School Board’s request to rehear a five-year-long lawsuit brought by former Gloucester High alumnus Gavin Grimm, a transgender male who sued after he was barred from using the boys’ restroom.

The school board had asked for a full rehearing of the case following a 2-1 decision last month to uphold a lower court ruling that Gloucester County had violated Grimm’s constitutional rights when they instituted their transgender policy limiting him to using several makeshift single-stall restrooms or a restroom in the nurse’s office — restrictions to which cisgender students were not subjected.

Yet the 4th Circuit’s denial of Gloucester County’s motion wasn’t unexpected, as requests for rehearing are granted less than 1% of the time, according to the Daily Press, a newspaper that covers Eastern Virginia.

But none of the 15 judges on the 4th Circuit wanted to grant a full rehearing of the case, including Judge Paul Niemeyer, the dissenting vote in last month’s decision. Niemeyer wrote on Tuesday that the case “merits” a rehearing “under every applicable criterion,” but the outcome wouldn’t change.

“There is no reason to conclude that this court, even though en banc, will change its mind,” he wrote in denying the school board’s request, while urging the board to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Niemeyer has asserted that biological and anatomical differences between people of different genders are “at the root of why restrooms are generally separated on the basis of sex.” He contends that Grimm was not treated differently from any other transgender students.