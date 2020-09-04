Gallery: ‘Reflection – Vian Borchert’ at Gallery Underground

Expressionist Vian Borchert considers her paintings to be visual poems, with many of those now on display in an exhibition at Gallery Underground, created during the pandemic and reflecting on a new reality and a new normal.

Borchert applies a signature painterly style to these works made of acrylic paint on canvas and portraying abstract seascapes and landscapes.

Some of the works convey the artist’s yearning for future adventures she hopes to pursue in a non-quarantined, post-pandemic era, while others revisit Borchert’s past travels to distant lands where life was simpler and freer.

They also reflect the time she spent observing nature in order to try and reach a sense of inner peace and attain moments of zen in these uncertain, trying times. Although abstract in nature, the works are symbolic of a time when the future is unknown and life is a precious commodity.

On display through Sept. 25 during gallery hours, Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or by appointment. Located in the Crystal City Shops at 2100 Crystal Dr., Arlington. Call 571-483-0652 or visit www.galleryunderground.org.