Three Canadian men have been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a gay man who was holding hands with his partner in Orillia, Ontario.

The suspects began harassing the two men, who were walking around the Orillia waterfront at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, police say.

They allegedly began yelling profanities and homophobic slurs while driving past the men, according to the victim, who is trying to remain anonymous to protect his identity.

The men drove away in their vehicle, only to return a second time. They sprayed beer on the victim and threw a beer can at him before driving away.

They then returned a third time, at which point the victim approached the vehicle and confronted the driver.

He is accused of driving off, dragging the victim along the road for about 82 feet, according to the Simcoe County News. The victim was not seriously injured in this incident.

James Ley, 23, has been charged with assault and dangerous operation of a vehicle. Eric Artindale, 21, and Roarke McCooeye, 21, have been charged with assault.

All three have since been released and will appear in court on Nov. 17.

