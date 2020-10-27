City Dogs offers free dog daycare on Election Day

D.C.-based dog daycare service City Dogs will be offering free daycare services on Election Day, Nov. 3, for the first time ever.

“This is an important election, and City Dogs wants to make sure that everyone can go vote,” City Dogs’ Jesse Heier said in a statement. “If we can help make voting even slightly easier for people by offering them free pet care that day, it’s the least we can do.”

Despite the economic turmoil caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on small businesses, Heier said that City Dogs “[feels] it is important to give back to ensure every voice is heard this election. Our democracy and our small business community depend on actively engaged citizens.”

For 21 years, City Dogs has been offering grooming, boarding, and day care services to residents in Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan, Capitol Hill, Eastern Market and beyond.

Dogs are provided with cage-free daycare, and staff are trained to handle “friendly dogs of all sizes, breeds, and energy levels,” per City Dogs’ website.

In addition to Election Day activities, City Dogs also provides obedience training for puppies and adults, and supports local elementary and secondary schools in the D.C. area by donating daycare and grooming services to a number of fundraising auctions.

City Dogs is also a primary backer of City Dogs Rescue — which rescues adoptable dogs and cats from overcrowded and high-kill shelters, offering offer a lifeline to animals in need of homes — donating almost $100,000 in daycare and boarding every year.

In order to utilize the free Election Day daycare services, owners must register their pups with City Dogs. Once registered, dogs must attend a trial evaluation day before Election Day.

City Dogs is located at 1832 18th Street NW and 301 H Street NE. For more information and to register your dog, visit city-dogs.com.

