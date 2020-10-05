Featured Recipe: Blueberry Cream Cheese Pie

This decadent, no-bake pie is wonderful with summer blueberries, but just as good with flash-frozen berries. I made it this time with a sweet shortbread crust, but a pre-baked pie shell or even a graham cracker crust is just as delicious.

INGREDIENTS

The Shortbread Shell

1 cup softened, salted butter (2 sticks)

2 cups all-purpose flour (use pastry flour, if you have it)

3/4 cup confectioner’s sugar

1/4 tsp lemon extract (optional)

Gently mix everything together, press into the bottom of your pie or tart pan and bake for 12-15 minutes at 350º F.

The Filling

8 oz cream cheese

14 oz sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups blueberries

The Glaze

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 cup water

2 cups blueberries

2 tablespoons ginger liqueur (optional)

1. You can use any type of pre-baked shell for this pie, but I love a simple lemon-scented shortbread you can bake up in minutes.

2. Whip softened cream cheese until fluffy and with the mixer running, slowly add the milk and beat until smooth.

3. Zest 1 lemon and reserve for the glaze. Squeeze and add fresh lemon juice (never the bottled junk) to the mixer and mix.

4. Gently fold in the blueberries and pour into the cooled pie shell. Chill 2-3 hours.

5. For the glaze, mix the sugar and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Add the water and stir to combine.

6. Crush 1/2 cup of the blueberries with the back of a soup spoon. Add the crushed berries and the lemon zest to the saucepan.

7. Whisk continually over medium heat until the mixture begins to thicken and comes to a boil. Cook for 2 more minutes and add the ginger liqueur (if using).

8. Strain the glaze and allow to cool completely on the counter.

9. Top the chilled pie with the remaining berries and then the cooled glaze.

