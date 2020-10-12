Food and Friends annual “Slice of Life” pie sale is now on!

Food & Friends, the D.C.-based nonprofit that provides nutritionally-tailored, home-delivered meals to area residents struggling with significant health issues, is holding its annual “Slice of Life” pie sale fundraiser through Nov. 19.

Pumpkin, apple, and sweet potato pies cost $28 each, pecan costs $38, and sea salt chocolate chess pie costs $45, and proceeds from the sale of one pie are approximately the cost of a full day of meals for a Food & Friends client.

Those purchasing the sea salt chocolate chess pie will also be entered in a drawing to win $500 in gift cards to a selection of restaurants in the D.C. area.

The pies will be baked by Whisked!, a bakery in Capitol Heights, Md., which was recently won the Best Baker and Best Pie honors in the Washington City Paper‘s “Best of D.C.” reader’s poll.

All pies are 9″ round and can be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at various locations throughout the D.C. area.

Purchasers also have the option of buying a pie for a Food & Friends client, with the pie being delivered by volunteers on Thanksgiving Day, along with a full turkey dinner.

Pies can be purchased directly from Food & Friends online, or through corporate or individual pie sellers. A directory of pie sellers will be available on the Food & Friends website, and people can also sign up as a seller on the website. Pie sales close on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Food & Friends hopes to sell 9,000 pies in total, with sale proceeds being used to provide nearly 30,000 meals for neighbors in need.

Now in its 14th year, the annual sale has become a Thanksgiving-time staple, and is particularly crucial in ensuring Food & Friends can remain operational at a time when the D.C. area is struggling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, Food & Friends has not stopped delivering meals to people suffering from serious illnesses, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and people with HIV-related health complications.

Annually, the organization delivers about 1 million meals to some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

“This has been a challenging year for all of us,” Carrie Stoltzfus, the executive director of Food & Friends, said in a statement. “COVID-19 has made living with a serious illness or health condition even more difficult. Simply by purchasing a Thanksgiving pie — something many of us already plan to do this season — you can make the days a little easier and the holidays a little warmer for our neighbors who need it the most. We invite everyone who calls the D.C. area their home to join us in supporting our neighbors affected by life-challenging illnesses.”

For more information on Slice of Life, or to order a pie, visit www.sliceoflifedc.org.

