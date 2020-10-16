Gallery: ‘Un Poco de Todo Amoroso’ at ARTfactory

David Amoroso has enhanced his latest exhibit of artwork to make it more of a multi-sensory affair. “I’ve put up QR codes next to all the paintings,” he says, “so you can sample the music that we feel goes with that painting. Or with the painting of a huge Chihuahua, I have some really annoying Chihuahua sounds sampled that you can listen to. We’re just trying to make it as much of an experience as possible.”

The exhibit, whose title in English is A Little Bit of Everything Amoroso, was originally conceived of last year as part of a Day of the Dead party and celebration at the nonprofit ARTfactory in Manassas, Va. The pandemic altered those plans, but the core remains the same: a showcase of the artist’s rich trove of art inspired by his affinity and admiration of Latinx pop culture.

The paintings are grouped into three specific areas, including Amoroso’s Mexican Icons featuring images of mid-20th century cultural and religious figures, chief among them Frida Kahlo; Latino Products, his pop art-style displays of food “enlarged to epic proportions or repeated ad nauseam in rainbow colors to mimic their ridiculously lavish flavor options”; and El Machismo, his explorations of masculinity featuring real-life macho-posturing Latinos interlaced with delicate elements of retro wallpaper designs that “rest like tattoos across their bodies and engulf the subjects.”

The gallery is currently only open to the public for select hours on Saturdays. Amoroso is aiming to be on hand on select Saturdays to greet guests and fans while also leading demonstrations in various artistic techniques, including one on Saturday, Oct. 24, about Papel picado, the decorative style used on banners for Mexican celebrations. It’s all, as Amoroso puts it, “to make it a little bit more personalized or different each time if somebody wants to stop by a few times.”

The gallery is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and other times by appointment through Dec. 11. ARTfactory is located at 9419 Battle St. in Manassas. Call 703-330-2787 or visit www.virginiaartfactory.org.

