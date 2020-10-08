Georgia Republican Angela Stanton-King equates supporting LGBTQ youth with pedophilia

The Georgia Republican seeking the congressional seat once held by the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D) has equated support for LGBTQ youth with supporting “pedophilia,” reviving a

Angela Stanton-King, an author and former reality star who appeared on the BET series From the Bottom Up, was pardoned in February by President Donald Trump after being convicted in 2004 on federal conspiracy charges for her role in a car theft ring. She is the goddaughter of Alveda King — the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — who is known for her own anti-LGBTQ views.

On Tuesday, Stanton-King took to Twitter, posting a screenshot of an email from the Joe Biden presidential campaign that was sent to supporters touting the former vice president’s support for LGBTQ rights and protecting LGBTQ youth, which which she took issue.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but if you support LBGTQ+ Youth, you support Pedophilia,” Stanton-King tweeted. “Explain to me why ‘CHILDREN’ need sexual preferences like lesbian, gay, and bisexual. Children & Sex= Pedophilia.”

I don’t know who needs to hear this but if you support LBGTQ+ Youth, you support Pedophilia. Explain to me why “CHILDREN” need sexual preferences like lesbian, gay, and bisexual. Children & Sex= Pedophilia pic.twitter.com/m3zVfczkJS — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) October 6, 2020

While Stanton-King has previously claimed that she is not against rights like same-sex marriage, she has repeatedly conflated the idea of supporting children who come out as or identify as LGBTQ with “sexualizing” them.

“I’m very concerned about the whole LGBTQ movement and the way it sexualizes children,” she told NBC News in March. “The LGBTQ community refers to people’s sexual preferences — lesbians like women, gay people like men — and children shouldn’t be walking advertisements for sexuality when they are not old enough to make their own decisions.”

Stanton-King’s Twitter account is like a QAnon believer’s wet dream, constantly accusing Democrats or the media or larger society of promoting pedophilia, railing against abortion rights, and promoting conspiracy theories. She has previously attacked the LGBTQ community in a series of Twitter rants, including a now-deleted tweet attacking former NBA player Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union for supporting their transgender daughter, Zaya.

“Gay means Men having sex with men. If you wouldn’t want your 12 yr old daughter advertising that she enjoys sex with men/boys why your 12 yr old son?,” Stanton-King tweeted. “This is confusion, pedophilia and sexual exploitation wrapped up in acceptance.”

Stanton-King will face off against Democratic State Sen. Nikema Williams (D-Atlanta) in the Nov. 3 general election to fill Georgia’s 5th Congressional District seat, which covers parts of the city of Atlanta and nearby suburbs.

