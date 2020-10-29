Savor: Proper 21K’s Limitless Brunch and Food & Friends’ Pie Sale

Proper 21K’s Limitless Brunch

After opening in September, the second D.C. outpost of the Proper Social chain of high-end sports bars and chef-driven restaurants from New York introduced a new weekend brunch that goes beyond the typical offering of bottomless brunch. At Proper 21K in the Foggy Bottom/West End area (D.C.’s first Proper 21 is on F St. NW downtown) guests can enjoy bottomless cocktails at $15 per guest plus “limitless brunch” food items, offered over the course of nine rounds during a 90-minute culinary journey, and priced at $34 per person — as long as all members of a party partake. Chef Tony Gallotto’s fall brunch menu includes his twist on home fries in papas brava, tuna-filled poke nachos, a sizzling bacon mac skillet, Akuma eggs, veggie strata, plus four courses that rotate weekly and will be brought to each table. Wash it all down with a selection of mimosas, bourbon peach teas, Bloody Mary’s, and grapefruit radlers.

Because this is a sports bar we’re talking about, the Sunday brunch package is supplemented with a steady stream of NFL Sunday Ticket football games airing on twelve 70-inch TVs scattered throughout the venue’s 8,000-square foot indoor space. Alternately, you can opt to dine on 21K’s 2,000-square foot outdoor patio, which is open during brunch and available for reservations or on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m., with last seating at 2:30 p.m. Proper 21K is at 2033 K St. NW. Advance reservations recommended. Call 202-450-4485 or visit www.propersocial.com/dc.

Food & Friends “Slice of Life” Pie Sale

Food & Friends is currently holding its annual “Slice of Life” pie sale fundraiser. Now in its 14th year, the annual sale has become a Thanksgiving-time staple, and is particularly crucial in ensuring Food & Friends can remain operational at a time when the D.C. area is struggling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Pumpkin, apple, and sweet potato pies cost $28 each, pecan costs $38, and sea salt chocolate chess pie costs $45, and proceeds from the sale of one pie are approximately the cost of a full day of meals for a Food & Friends client. Those purchasing the sea salt chocolate chess pie will also be entered in a drawing to win $500 in gift cards to a selection of restaurants in the D.C. area.

The pies are baked locally by Whisked! which recently won the Best Baker and Best Pie honors in the Washington City Paper‘s “Best of D.C.” reader’s poll. All pies are 9″ round and can be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at various locations throughout the region. Purchasers also have the option of buying a pie for a Food & Friends client, with the pie being delivered by volunteers on Thanksgiving Day, along with a full turkey dinner.

Pies can be purchased directly from Food & Friends online, or through corporate or individual pie sellers, a directory of which is available on the Food & Friends website. Pie sales close on Thursday, Nov. 19. —John Riley

For more information on Slice of Life, or to order a pie, visit www.sliceoflifedc.org.