Savor Recipe: Bloody Velvet Cake

Halloween lends itself to creativity in the kitchen. This Bloody Velvet Cake comes together quickly and is a lot of fun to make, especially if you have kids in the house. There are a variety of versions online with the first one credited to “Say It With Cake” on Pinterest. My take is quicker and easier.
Ingredients
CAKE
3½ cups plus 3 Tbsp of cake flour (or 3¼ cups all-purpose flour)
2 cups regular granulated sugar
3 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
2 tsp baking soda
¾ tsp salt
1¾ cups buttermilk
1¼ cups vegetable oil
3 large eggs
1 tsp white vinegar
A full 1-oz bottle of liquid red food coloring
FROSTING
2 8-oz packages of softened cream cheese (room temp)
1 cup softened butter (room temp, not melted)
1 Tbsp real vanilla extract
4½ cups powdered sugar
BLOODY GANACHE
12 oz white chocolate chips
4 Tbsp heavy cream
Oil-based red food dye
STEPS
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter & dust with flour the bottom and sides of 2 or 3 9-inch cake pans.
Photo: Craig Bowman
2. In a mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.
Photo: Craig Bowman
3. In another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, eggs, and vinegar.
Photo: Craig Bowman
4. With mixer on low, slowly add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture. Increase speed to medium and beat until smooth (2 minutes). Add food coloring and beat until mixed evenly.
Photo: Craig Bowman
5. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans and bake 22 to 25 minutes if using 3 pans, or 26-28 minutes if using two.
Photo: Craig Bowman
6. Let cakes cool in pans for 10 minutes and then turn out onto a wire rack to fully cool.
7. For frosting, beat cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer until smooth. Slowly mix in powdered sugar.
Photo: Craig Bowman
8. Spread frosting evenly between cake layers and on top. For the sides, first spread a thin layer of frosting to cover the cake and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Spread remaining frosting on sides. Refrigerate another 20 minutes.
Photo: Craig Bowman
9. Melt chocolate chips with heavy cream in a heavy-bottomed pan slowly over low heat, stirring continuously. Add food dye and stir well. Pour over cake in a splattered blood pattern. Insert a large knife.
