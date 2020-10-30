Texas social workers will no longer be allowed to turn away LGBTQ clients

Texas social workers will no longer be allowed to categorically turn away clients who are LGBTQ or have disabilities, after a state board reversed an earlier decision them granting them special religious exemptions.

The Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to restore protections for LGBTQ and disabled clients that the Council had previously stripped away earlier this month. That change was requested by Gov. Greg Abbott in order to ensure that social workers who have religious beliefs opposing homosexuality or transgenderism would not be forced to condone an LGBTQ client’s lifestyle or relationship choices.

But the board’s actions created a massive backlash from lawmakers, LGBTQ advocates, and social workers, who argued that the exemption ran counter to professional and ethical standards for social workers.

Gloria Canseco, an Abbott appointee who serves as the head of Council, said she regretted that the previous rule change was “perceived as hostile to the LGBTQ+ community or to disabled persons, reports the Texas Tribune.

“At every opportunity our intent is to prohibit discrimination against any person for any reason,” she said.

Two lawmakers who had criticized the earlier vote, State Sen. José Menéndez (D-San Antonio) and State Rep. Jessica González (D-Dallas), urged the board to reverse itself and promised to file legislation next year to prevent discrimination against marginalized groups.

“Sometimes when you’re put in a position of leadership, it can be a very lonely place, and at times you’re being put in a position where you’re being asked to do something that you have to push back,” Menéndez told the board prior to its vote.

The board also voted to seek an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office about the legality of its rule change, even though Paxton has historically opposed recognizing legal protections for LGBTQ Texan. The board previously indicated that it believed Paxton would support keeping religious exemptions in place — meaning its most recent actions will not be the final word on the matter.

Still, Will Francis, the executive director of the Texas chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, praised the council’s decision to restore the protections.

“We are so grateful for the vote to keep the anti-discrimination protections in place,” Francis said. “This is a recognition of the key principle that a social worker’s personal beliefs must never impede a person’s right to self-determination or access to services.”

Read more:

WATCH: RuPaul and Cory Booker react to learning they’re related

State Department drops opposition to recognizing gay couples’ children as U.S. citizens

Homophobic and transphobic attacks increase as election nears