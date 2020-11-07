Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Nation / 7 in 10 Americans oppose allowing foster care agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples

7 in 10 Americans oppose allowing foster care agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples

Poll drops just as Supreme Court is about to hear oral arguments in case involving religiously-based refusals

By on November 2, 2020

Leave a Comment:

Related Items

Support Metro Weekly's

LGBTQ Journalism

For as Little as $1.15 a Week

Like What You're Reading?

Get Metro Weekly's Daily Email