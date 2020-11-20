A Florida man has allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing his wife, a well-known transgender performer and activist, at their Miami apartment earlier this week.

Police arrested 28-year-old Ygor Arrudasouza after he called them to his downtown Miami high-rise around 4:25 a.m., claiming to have stabbed his wife, Yunieski “Yuni” Carey Herrera, a 39-year-old Cuban-born salsa dancer, performer, and pageant star, as well as LGBTQ activist.

When police arrived, they claim Arrudasouza told them that meth had screwed up his life and that he confessed to stabbing Carey, who was covered in blood and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Carey was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later.

Police claim that Arrudasouza told them he stabbed his wife following an argument in which she allegedly told him she “had a better man than him.” He then said he grabbed a fork and a knife from the kitchen and proceeded to stab her repeatedly.

Police allege the 28-year-old Brazilian-born dancer was under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the stabbing. He has since been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

Carey was a well-known and prominent figure in the Miami LGBTQ community, known for being the first woman to change the gender marker on her Cuban passport to match her gender identity, according to NBC Miami.

See also: Man arrested in Los Angeles for grisly murder of Philadelphia transgender woman

Arianna Innuritegui-Lint, the chief executive officer of the transgender nonprofit Arianna’s Center, told ABC affiliate WPLG-TV that Carey was an “amazing” and “sweet” person who made her dreams come true and wanted to support others in achieving their goals.

Carey’s friend, Raul Griffith, said she was admired in the local LGBTQ community, not only for her beauty, but her kindness.

“Besides being strikingly beautiful, she was kind and she was good and she cared as much about others as she would about herself,” Griffith said. “She was a very special person for many people.”