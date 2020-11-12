Local chefs “duke it out” in the Capital Food Fight

Any other year, “D.C.’s baddest night of doing good” is also one of the tastiest and best outings for local foodies, a chance to sample food and drink from the chefs and mixologists associated with more than eighty of the city’s most popular restaurants all under one roof.

But that just won’t work in the virtual setting necessitated by the pandemic at this year’s Capital Food Fight. Instead, organizers of this benefit for DC Central Kitchen have assembled two special culinary packages that complement the main event, known as “The Fight.”

The event’s dueling chefs have collaborated on a four-course dinner for two available for delivery as a Dinner Box along with champagne, wine, and a signature cocktail (Combo Package #1). Meanwhile, the event’s longtime host, local celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn of Santa Rosa Taqueria, has concocted a Taco and Margarita Flight, available for pick-up only (Combo Package #2).

This year’s four battling chefs, who will prepare dishes on the fly and live, are Angel Barreto of Anju, Paolo Dungca of the Peter Chang Restaurant Group, Peter Prime of Cane, and Shannan Troncoso of Brookland’s Finest Bar and Kitchen.

They’ll duke it out for the votes of celebrity judges including Top Chef finalist Eric Adjepong, James Beard-nominated chef/owner Ris Lacoste of RIS, and Washington Nationals star player Ryan Zimmerman. Additional entertainment will come from the event’s co-emcees, local broadcasters Tommy McFly and Kelly Collis, and DJ Neekola.

Carla Hall, Andrew Zimmern, and Tom Colicchio are expected to make appearances along with the internationally heralded, do-gooder extraordinaire José Andrés. As it turns out, Andrés actually launched the event 16 years ago.

The event is Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. A Digital Show Link is $50. Combo Package #1 is $500 and Combo Package #2 is $150, and both include the digital show link. All proceeds go to DC Central Kitchen. Visit www.capitalfoodfight.org.

