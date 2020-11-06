Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s lesbian niece, says he’s ‘desperate and flailing’

Donald Trump is “desperate” and “flailing” as he faces losing the presidency, according to his niece Mary Trump.

Mary Trump, who is openly gay and authored the tell-all book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man earlier this year, appeared on MSNBC last night to comment on her uncle’s widely condemned speech at the White House yesterday evening.

Trump railed against the democratic process during his speech, offering unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and claiming that the election was being stolen from him, and demanding that ballots stop being counted in states where former Vice President Joe Biden was gaining on his narrow leads.

Biden has since overtaken Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania, and is expected to be declared the winner of the election later today.

Mary Trump, who is also a clinical psychologist, told MSNBC after Donald Trump’s press conference that “we are seeing a man who is in a unique position.”

“Donald has never been in this place before where there’s nobody to bail him out, there’s nobody to buy him out,” she said. “He’s desperate, he’s flailing, and there’s literally nothing he can do legitimately except to watch this play out helplessly.”

Trump also noted that her uncle could further deteriorate if “the Republican leadership continues to do nothing.”

“This wasn’t just Donald obfuscating or lying,” she said. “This was Donald talking about an attempted coup. The leader of a country trying desperately to delegitimize an election. It’s obscene, and somebody’s got to step in and stop it.”

Asked to speculate on her uncle’s current state as he watches the election results from the White House, Mary Trump said Donald Trump was “in an uncontrollable rage, I would imagine.”

She also noted that “it is never good to know that the person in the Oval Office is decompensating,” it was Trump’s speech that “we need to be worried about.”

Mary Trump also issued a dire warning about what could happen during the remainder of Donald Trump’s term, should Biden win the presidency.

“He is not going to get beyond that, and it’s going to be a very dangerous couple of months,” she said.

“This was Donald talking about an attempted coup. The leader of a country trying desperately to delegitimize an election. It’s obscene and somebody’s got to step in and stop him,” Mary Trump says about WH statements today by President Trump. pic.twitter.com/xD4XvCxDhX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 6, 2020

Prior to the election, Trump had criticized attempts by Republicans to paint Donald Trump as pro-gay or supportive of LGBTQ people.

She claims that Trump is “uncomfortable” around gay and transgender people, and said it was “absurd” that her uncle believes that gay people “love” him.

“What’s worse [is] that on some level, he’s actually convinced himself that that is true,” she said. “Anyone who takes that seriously should be discounted out of hand.”

