The Magazine: We Voted! The Election’s Historic LGBTQ Wins

While awaiting the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, which is leaning closer and closer toward a Joe Biden win (praise the lord, the four-year nightmare is nearing an end), we decided to celebrate the historic wins across the nation for the LGBTQ community, including Sarah McBride, who became the first openly trans person in the United States elected to a state Senate seat, after winning her Delaware race on Tuesday by a huge margin.

“The biggest takeaway from this race for me is the goodness and compassion and kindness of the voters of this district, something I’ve known all my life,” McBride told Metro Weekly’s John Riley on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, both Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones took their New York races as expected, though the significance of their wins cannot be diminished, as both are gay men of color headed for the halls of the U.S. Congress — a huge first for the LGBTQ community.

“I understand the importance of representation,” David Johns, head of the National Black Justice Coalition told John Riley on election night. “There are so few representations of my queer, trans and non-binary people in so many spaces, including in federal elected offices. I believe the two of them will affirm younger, black, Latinx, queer, trans and non-binary people, who need to understand that their voices, their energy, their spirit, their investment and involvement and electoral politics is necessary and important.”

We also took a few minutes on Wednesday morning to talk with Brian Sims, the Pennsylvania state representative who, just yesterday, formally won his fifth term in office. Sims eloquently reflected on his most recent run for office, on Sarah’s win, and on the ongoing ballot count in Pennsylvania, expected today, Nov. 6, to swing in Biden’s favor, winning him the electoral college votes needed to become the next president of the United States.

The issue opens with our usual array of arts coverage, including what’s on store at Signature Theatre, City Winery, and The Birchmere. food coverage, including a look at The Eater’s Guide to the World, a delectable new series on Hulu, and a savory recipe for Cong You Ban Mian from our newest contributor, Craig Bowman.

Finally, in RetroScene you’ll find four pages filled with memories from our beloved (and much missed) Town Danceboutique.

Each week, we want you, our readers, to help us select which photos to next dig into. We’ll be rotating through various bars and events, reaching all the way back to 1994. Vote for the next issue’s RetroScene throwback here. Will it be The Green Lantern, Lizard Lounge, Duplex Diner, or Remington’s? You decide!

Finally, locate and click on the pulsing orange glow for a chance to win a $50 Amazon Gift Card and a free Metro Weekly Membership in our issue-only contest. (Here’s a MASSIVE hint!)

Finally, I hope you’ll consider supporting Metro Weekly’s LGBTQ+ journalism with a membership. For as little as $1.15 a week you can assure we remain a vibrant, viable LGBTQ cultural voice and survive these challenging times. To learn more about our membership levels, please click here.