Gallery: Paper Routes – Women to Watch 2020

Works from twenty-two emerging and underrepresented contemporary women artists from around the world are currently being showcased as part of the latest in a regular exhibition series at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Viewable online as well as in person through timed-entry visits adhering to heightened safety protocols, Paper Routes highlights the versatility of paper well beyond its traditional role as the basis for drawings, photographs, signs, and packaging — with works that range from intimate to immersive, and from delicate to surprisingly dense.

As the sixth installment of the museum’s “Women to Watch” series, this exhibition was developed through an innovative collaboration between the museum and its outreach committees from different regions around the world as well as co-curators Virginia Treanor and Orin Zahra.

The exhibition features works by Jen Aitken (representing the museum’s committee in Canada), Elizabeth Alexander (Massachusetts), Natasha Bowdoin (Texas), Mira Burack (New Mexico), Elisabetta Di Maggio (Italy), Oasa DuVerney (New York), Mary Evans (United Kingdom), Rachel Farbiarz (Mid-Atlantic Region), Dolores Furtado (Argentina), Angela Glajcar (Germany), Dalila Gonçalves (Portugal), Julia Goodman (Northern California), Joli Livaudais (Arkansas), Annie Lopez (Arizona), Paola Podestá Martí (Chile), Echiko Ohira (Southern California), Luisa Pastor (Spain), Sa’dia Rehman (Ohio), Natalia Revilla (Peru), Lucha Rodríguez (Georgia), Georgia Russell (France), and Hyeyoung Shin (Greater Kansas City).

On display through Jan. 18. National Museum of Women in the Arts is located at 1250 New York Ave NW. Timed-entry tickets are $10, or gratis on Free Community Days (Sunday, Dec. 20, and Jan. 3). Advance reservation required. Call 202-783-5000 or visit www.nmwa.org.

View some of the collection below:

Read More:

WATCH: Pete Buttigieg upstages his own historic nomination with airport proposal story

DC Council passes hate crimes omnibus bill, bans gay and trans “panic” defenses

Luke Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra make the season merry and bright