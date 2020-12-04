Gallery: “See You There: Making History” at Whitman-Walker

The new exhibition at The Corner, Whitman-Walker’s cultural center, showcases D.C.’s LGBTQ community and the role the healthcare organization has played over the course of its history.
See You There displays documents, stories, and works of art, some newly commissioned, that offer a glimpse of Black and lesbian life in the city. Inspired by Whitman-Walker’s Oral History Project, a collection of audio stories relayed by patients, advocates, program directors, and community members, the exhibit touches on LGBTQ advocacy, sexual health, and the fight against HIV in the region.
Curated by The Corner Executive Director Ruth Noack with input from Whitman-Walker’s Director of Communications Jewel Addy as well as Paula Castro Martinez and Sol, See You There features new works by Mehraneh Atashi, Holly Bass, Tina Gverović, and Pamela Sneed, while also presenting important photographs by JEB (Joan E. Biren), Sharon Farmer, Leigh Mosley, and Robert Mapplethorpe.
Whitman-Walker: The Corner Gallery
The range of memorabilia on display includes the AIDS Memorial Quilt for Max Robinson, credited as the first Black news anchor on a broadcast network in the U.S., as well as paintings by clients of the Youth Services department at Whitman-Walker.
The exhibit launches online and in-person on Saturday, Dec. 5 and remains on display through March 28, 2021. Hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Mask-wearing and social distancing will be strictly enforced along with limited capacity and contact-tracing procedures. The Corner is at 1701 14th St. NW. Entry free with donations welcome. Visit www.thecornerdc.org.
Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly. Follow him on Twitter @ruleonwriting.
