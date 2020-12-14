Savor Recipe: Damn Good Pie Dough

A game-changing recipe that uses lard and vodka to make it flaky, rich, and tender
Recipes and photography by Craig Bowman
December 14, 2020
This pie dough recipe is a game-changer. It uses butter and lard for extra flakiness, while cake flour ensures a tender crumb. Eggs add richness and vodka lets you get a little more liquid into the dough without building too much gluten, which can make dough tough. The recipe yields a top and bottom crust or two bottom portions.
Ingredients
5 cups all-purpose flour
3 Tbsp. cake flour
3 Tbsp. powdered sugar
1 tsp. salt
1 cup very cold lard (or solid vegetable shortening), diced
1 cup very cold, unsalted butter, diced
2 eggs
1 Tbsp. cold vodka
2 Tbsp. ice water
Steps
1. Add flour, sugar, and salt to a food processor and pulse until combined.
2. Add lard and butter. Pulse until the mixture looks like extra-coarse sand. Do not overmix. Add the vodka and water.
3. Add eggs and process the dough only as long as it takes to come together. Add a little more ice water, 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.
4. Dump the dough onto a floured counter or dough mat. The dough will be slightly crumbly. If it seems too dry, sprinkle a little water on it 1 tsp. at a time.
5. Push the dough together gently and form it into a ball. Don’t overwork the dough.
6. Using a bench scraper or sharp knife, divide dough into two pieces. Form the pieces into two balls and flatten into 3/4-inch thick disks.
7. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for an hour to overnight. Allow to warm up (3-4 minutes) before using.
8. On a floured surface, roll the dough into a circle about 1/4-inch thick. Keep your hands at the 9 and 3 positions and always roll from the center of the dough outward.
9. Add a little more flour and lift and turn the dough a quarter turn before each roll. Gently wrap the dough around your rolling pin and transfer to your pie plate.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.