Savor Recipe: Damn Good Turkey Salad

Recipe and Photographs by Craig Bowman
December 17, 2020
Turkey Salad — Photo: Craig Bowman
I love holiday leftovers and one of my favorites is this incredible turkey salad. It’s my absolute go-to recipe for chicken salad the rest of the year, but something about using homemade roast turkey kicks it up a notch.
If you’re having a Christmas ham instead, you could try making it with that as well (though you’re on your own there). And feel free to exclude the pecans or the water chestnuts, though I prefer including both.
Serve it in a lettuce cup, on a croissant, puff pastry, or between two toasted slices of your favorite country bread.
Ingredients
¾ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup sour cream
½ tsp Kosher salt
¾ tsp poultry or Adobo seasoning
¼ tsp onion powder
¼ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp ground black pepper
½ tsp red pepper flakes
1 Tbsp lemon juice
3 cups diced, cooked turkey meat
½ cup finely chopped celery
½ cup chopped green onions
1 (8 oz) can of diced water chestnuts, drained
4 oz chopped pecans
1 ½ cups diced Swiss cheese
1 ½ cups halved red or green grapes
Steps
1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, salt, poultry seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, pepper flakes, and lemon juice.
2. In a large bowl, toss together the chicken, celery, green onions, Swiss cheese, and grapes.
3. Add the mayonnaise mixture, and stir to coat. Chill until serving.
