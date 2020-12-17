Savor Recipe: Damn Good Turkey Salad

I love holiday leftovers and one of my favorites is this incredible turkey salad. It’s my absolute go-to recipe for chicken salad the rest of the year, but something about using homemade roast turkey kicks it up a notch.

If you’re having a Christmas ham instead, you could try making it with that as well (though you’re on your own there). And feel free to exclude the pecans or the water chestnuts, though I prefer including both.

Serve it in a lettuce cup, on a croissant, puff pastry, or between two toasted slices of your favorite country bread.

Ingredients

¾ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

½ tsp Kosher salt

¾ tsp poultry or Adobo seasoning

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp red pepper flakes

1 Tbsp lemon juice

3 cups diced, cooked turkey meat

½ cup finely chopped celery

½ cup chopped green onions

1 (8 oz) can of diced water chestnuts, drained

4 oz chopped pecans

1 ½ cups diced Swiss cheese

1 ½ cups halved red or green grapes

Steps

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, salt, poultry seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, pepper flakes, and lemon juice.

2. In a large bowl, toss together the chicken, celery, green onions, Swiss cheese, and grapes.

3. Add the mayonnaise mixture, and stir to coat. Chill until serving.



