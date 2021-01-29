Gallery: Dream and Nightmares at Gallery Underground

One group of visual artists present interpretations of the nightmare that was 2020 for so many. Another group focuses on the hopes and dreams of a brighter future.

All factor into the latest National Juried Exhibition at Virginia’s Gallery Underground, part of Crystal City’s Art Underground.

Artists from around the United States, working in a variety of media, responded to a call to submit works interpreting the “Dream and Nightmares” theme.

Emily Francisco, a D.C.-based sculptor, serving as juror, selected a total of 48 artworks currently hanging on the walls of the Focus Gallery.

The artworks range from dreamy abstracts to humorous daydreams, and eerie landscapes to depictions of psychotic bouts.

Pieces include Crawl Back Inside by Colleen Smith, Out of Hand by Nicole Ziesing, Night Mare by Anya Getter, Clownscape by Marc Potter, Dreams of the Afterlife by Elise Ritter, and Reverie by Wendy Leitner.

Opens Monday, Feb. 1. On display through Feb. 26 online and in-person during gallery hours, Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or by appointment. Located in the Crystal City Shops at 2100 Crystal Dr., Arlington. Call 571-483-0652 or visit www.galleryunderground.org.