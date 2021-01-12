Orthodox rabbi claims COVID-19 vaccine can make people gay

An ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Israel has reportedly told his followers not to get any COVID-19 vaccine because it might “turn them” gay.

Israel Hayom reports that Rabbi Daniel Asor told his followers that the use of “embryonic substrate” could “cause opposite tendencies.”

In a recent sermon posted to social media, Asor warned his supporters that “any vaccine made using an embryonic substrate, and we have evidence of this, causes opposite tendencies.”

“Vaccines are taken from an embryonic substrate, and they did that here, too, so…it can cause opposite tendencies,” he added.

Asor has thousands of fans on social media and previously caused controversy for spreading conspiracy theories surrounding the coronavirus, including that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was planning to microchip children as part of a plan sell Israel to a global “Shadow government.”

He also claims that COVID-19 was engineered to “cull global population,” and that the virus and its subsequent vaccines are the products of a “global malicious government” ran by Bill Gates, the Freemasons, and the Illuminati,” who seek to “establish a new world order.”

Havruta, an organization of religiously-inclined Jewish LGBTQ people who work to promote acceptance of the LGBTQ community in Israel, responded sarcastically to Asor’s claims, telling Hayom that it was “currently gearing up to welcome our impending new members.”

Hayom noted that Asor is an outlier in Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Haredi community, with leaders urging members of the community to adhere to coronavirus guidelines and to get vaccinated if possible.

Israel’s Health Ministry has previously warned of spiking cases of COVID-19 in the ultra-Orthodox community, calling it “troubling in light of the stabilizing trend the sector has shown in recent weeks.”

Last year, Orthodox Rabbi Meir Mazuz claimed that COVID-19 was retribution for nations that allow LGBTQ Pride parades.

Mazuz said Pride is “a parade against nature, and when someone goes against nature, the one who created nature takes revenge on him.”

