Spotlight: Sixth and I’s Virtual Book Talks

In a powerful new book, New York Times columnist Charles Blow offers what is billed as “a road map by which Black people can generate an unprecedented shift in power and finally achieve equality and true and lasting freedom, on their own terms.” Drawing on his astute political observations as well as his own personal experiences as a Black native of the South, The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto is also intended to serve as a corrective to the myths that still hold sway over much of our thinking about race and geography in America.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., one day after HarperCollins publishes the work, Blow will appear for a virtual conversation with Laura Barrón-López of POLITICO and CNN as presented by D.C.’s Sixth and I. Tickets are $10, or $32 including a copy of the book with a signed bookplate.

It’s the first in a promising slate of book-centered virtual conversations Sixth and I will present on select evenings, all starting at 7 p.m. James Patterson, the world’s bestselling author, will converse with Admiral (Ret.) William H. McRaven and First Sergeant U.S. Army (Ret.) Matt Eversmann, the latter of whom is Patterson’s co-author on Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors, a new collection of never-before-told war stories based on first-person interviews (Feb. 8, with tickets $12 or $35 with one book and signed bookplate).

Chani Nicholas, the well-known astrologer and author of You Were Born for This: Astrology for Radical Self-Acceptance, will talk with writer/performer Fatimah Asghar, co-creator of the Emmy-nominated web series Brown Girls (Feb. 9 for $8, or $25 with book and signed bookplate).

Billionaire Bill Gates, one of the most prominent climate change activists, will discuss his new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need with Rashida Jones (Parks & Recreation) on Feb. 17 ($35 including one book).

Finally, Shankar Vedantam, host of the popular NPR podcast Hidden Brain, will discuss Useful Delusions: The Power and Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain with his former NPR colleague David Greene (March 2 for $6, or $33 including book and signed bookplate). Call 202-408-3100 or visit www.sixthandi.org.

