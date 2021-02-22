A Catholic organization is complaining that religious people are being ignored due to President Joe Biden’s “obsession” with LGBTQ people.

The Catholic League, a conservative nonprofit organization that “defends the right of Catholics,” slammed Biden in a statement released last week .

Bill Donahue, CEO of Catholic League, accused Biden of using his first day in office to discuss human rights but limiting “his discussion to the rights of homosexuals and transgender persons.”

“This tells us a great deal about his priorities,” Donahue continued. “In contrast to Biden’s obsession with the rights of sexual minorities is his total disinterest in the rights of Christians. We researched his directives and executive orders on the human rights of Christians, especially abroad. We couldn’t find any.”

He added: “Why are the rights of LGBT people given preferential treatment over Christians and other people of faith? Catholics, evangelicals, Mormons, Muslims and observant Jews would love to know.”

Biden has made a number of pro-LGBTQ moves since assuming office last month, including announcing the repeal of Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military, signing an executive order banning discrimination against LGBTQ people in the federal government, and urging Congress to pass the Equality Act, a landmark piece of LGBTQ rights legislation.

However, they represent only a fraction of the actions Biden has taken since Jan. 20. In addition to issuing multiple orders related to fighting COVID-19 and its impact, Biden ended twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s so-called “Muslim Ban” restricting visas for those in a number of Muslim-majority nations.

The president also reestablished the White House’s Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, which seeks to strengthen faith-based and community organizations, part of what Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. called Biden’s “plan to nudge the nation back toward a more benign and…constructive engagement with faith.”

Donohue, apparently unimpressed with those efforts, instead said Biden’s “selective interest in human rights is disturbing.”

“It also suggests that the rights of Christians at home…count less than the rights of males and females who are sexually confused,” he added.

While taking the time to criticize Biden for supporting LGBTQ rights, Donohue has remained silent on the arrest last week of Leo Brent Bozell, son of Catholic League board of directors member Brent Bozell, for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In November, Catholic leaders told Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history, to “repent” over his support for marriage equality.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops also took aim at Biden, saying his presidency presented “certain challenges” because he supports policies that are “against…fundamental values that we hold dear as Catholics.”

