Netflix has announced a feature-length film adaptation of LGBTQ-themed graphic novel series The Witch Boy.

Molly Knox Osterag’s novels are set in a world where boys grow up to be shapeshifters, girls are raised to be witches, and anyone who tries otherwise is exiled.

The story centers on Aster, a thirteen-year-old boy who has yet to shift and is fascinated by witchery. When a mysterious danger threatens his world, Aster embraces his skills with the help of non-magical and non-conforming friend Charlie.

Netflix’s adaptation will transform Osterag’s novels into an animated musical, featuring music produced by Grammy-nominated pop rock trio Haim.

The film will be helmed by Oscar-nominated director Minkyu Lee (Adam and Dog) and written by Maria Melnik (Escape Room, American Gods).

“It has been a life-long dream of mine to create an animated film that pushes the medium forward, both in content and form,” Lee said in a statement. “The connection between this dream, my experiences, and Aster and Juniper’s story is what draws me to this film every day.”

Lee continued: “I am grateful to be creating this with the wonderful team at Netflix. My hope is that this film, by celebrating queerness and ‘otherness’, will come to audiences around the world as something truly special.”

No release date has been given for The Witch Boy. Its announcement comes just days after Netflix revealed it was adapting gay webcomic Heartstopper into a live action series.

Alice Osman’s graphic novels — about two male teens who become friends and later develop romantic feelings for one another — have been commissioned for an eight-episode season, penned by Osman.

Netflix praised Osman for creating “brilliant and emotional engaging characters” whose world is “relatable yet somehow aspirational.”

Related: Netflix adapting gay webcomic ‘Heartstopper’ into live action series

Read More:

Lincoln Project co-founder allegedly sent sexual messages to 14-year-old boy

Capital Pride will not host parade or festival in June, hoping for in-person block party come fall

San Francisco lifts its decades-long ban on gay bathhouses