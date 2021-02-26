Savor: ‘Jew-ish’ cookbook, Bollywood Bistro, and The Darcy’s ‘minimony’ wedding deals

The debut cookbook from food journalist Jake Cohen, Jew-ish: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch was inspired by Cohen’s husband and the blended Ashkenazi/Persian-Iraqi dishes the two enjoy together.

At a virtual session presented by Sixth and I, Cohen will demonstrate making a Jew-ish recipe — Roasted Tomato Brisket or Saffron Latkes, perhaps? — and discuss the book with acclaimed public TV host/cookbook author Pati Jinich. Tuesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, or $35 including signed bookplate. Visit www.sixthandi.org/event/jake-cohen.

Neighbors of the original Bollywood Bistro location are getting help easing into each week with the special Fairfax Family Favorites Meal, offered Mondays through Wednesdays. Pick two starters (Samosas, Chicken 65, Onion Bhaji, Bombay Shrimp) and two entrees (Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb Rogan Josh, Daal Makhani) and enjoy the accompanying rice and bread basket.

It’s enough food to feed four for only $35. Free delivery for those within a three-mile radius of Fairfax Old Town Plaza, located at 3955 Chain Bridge Rd. Call 703-273-0031 or visit www.bollywoodbistro.com.

At a time when health protocols mandate that getting hitched should be done small or not at all, boutique hotel The Darcy touts itself as “a one-stop venue for vows that wow.”

Through its Minimony Nuptial Package, the large, independent Logan Circle hotel features a range of spaces and services suitable for “micro-weddings,” including a glass-framed courtyard pavilion, refined bistro options at Gerrard Street Kitchen under Chef Jaime Velasquez (Citronelle), and large, inspiring suites for the newlyweds. The Darcy is at 1515 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Call 844-489-9661 or visit www.thedarcyhotel.com.

