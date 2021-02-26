Spotlight: ‘Bark’ at the Amy Kaslow Gallery

Washington native Amy Kaslow recently set out on a new venture, one that departs from the K/NOW publisher’s work as a journalist/photographer who became known for a series of “Life After War” pieces depicting victims, perpetrators, eyewitnesses, and survivors of wars in El Salvador and Nigeria.

Last year, Kaslow opened an eponymous art gallery focused on celebrating the natural world in content, form, and medium. Located in the Spring Valley Shopping Center behind Crate & Barrel, the Amy Kaslow Gallery is billed as a “light-filled place…where concrete floors give way to soaring ceilings across wide-open industrial space.”

Through March 14, the focus is on more than a dozen large-scale photographic works by Kaslow under the title “Bark.” The exhibit offers close-up botanical views of “the tree’s most intricate and protective armor.”

As Kaslow puts it, in an official description of the exhibition, “Human nature is full of flaws. Mother Nature’s more than an essential elixir, she’s our example. Take tree bark, which mesmerizes with detail; it grows, protects, and adapts.”

“Bark’s” diversity is captured in images of brilliant-hued Royal Palms, creamy colored Argentinian Sycamores, floral Maryland Beech Trees, and “shocking” painted Rainbow Eucalyptus.

Later this year, the gallery will feature an installation of stainless steel depictions of the human form by Noah James Saunders, a display of the richly hued rugs created by indigenous women in the highlands of Guatemala, and a sleek organic wood wall and floor pieces from Virginia sculptor Renee Balfour.

The Amy Kaslow Gallery is at 4300 Fordham Rd. NW. Walk-ins welcome, one party at a time, masks and social distancing required. Visit www.amykaslowgallery.com.

