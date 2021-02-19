Spotlight: Studio Gallery’s February Exhibitions

Dupont Circle’s Studio Gallery, which opened in 1956, is billed as the city’s longest-running artist-owned gallery. It presents works by a mix of both established and emerging artists, the latter through a signature Fellowship program and annual exhibition.

The 2021 Fellowship Exhibition features three artists who represent what the gallery calls “the spirit of D.C.’s burgeoning artist community” and whose works infuse everyday observations into elements of the extraordinary. It includes Shawn “Painta” Lindsey, who takes casual photos from women’s social media feeds and transforms them into vibrant paintings pulsing with energy; J.S. Herbert, who subverts traditional ceramics practices to create illustrative, textured glazing and swooping forms; and Camilla King, the newest Studio Gallery Fellow, who conveys the beauty of African-American people through a mix of printmaking and painting techniques.

Also on view through the remainder of February is a solo exhibition from Andrea Rowe Kraus inspired by tours of international markets everywhere from Austria to Ghana, Myanmar to Uzbekistan. Kraus aims to transport viewers through her mixed-media artworks in Unmasked: Dolls, Masks, and Marionettes, a range of richly layered acrylic paintings, lino prints, and photographs incorporating collage elements paying homage to the markets’ artisans and often featuring authentic materials — such as ikat prints from Uzbekistan and beads from Myanmar.

Every print in the exhibition was made in the reductive style of printmaking known as “suicide printing,” in which a single woodblock is used to print one color at a time and then destroyed, making it impossible to undo any mistakes and rendering each decision, cut, or print final. The result is an original artwork that is genuinely one-of-a-kind.

On display to Feb. 27. Studio Gallery, at 2108 R St. NW, is open by appointment on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and to the general public on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m. Call 202-232-8734 or visit www.studiogallerydc.com.

Read More:

Spotlight: Wunder Garten’s Après Ski 2021

Spotlight: Shop Made In DC’s How-To Classes

Shakespeare Theater’s ‘All the Villains Are Here’ examines The Bard’s best villains