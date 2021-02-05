Spotlight: The Washington Chorus offers Valentines On Demand

Over the holidays, The Washington Chorus launched “Carols On Demand,” a pandemic-inspired program that was a “light, fun, and unique way to stay in touch with loved ones.”

The success of the service, in which members or collaborating artists performed and delivered nearly 400 customized carol videos, has inspired the organization to adapt and expand it for the upcoming amorous holiday.

“Valentines On Demand” has been designed to appeal not only to lovebirds, but ultimately to anyone who might “want to tell a family member, friend, or colleague that you care” — in a way they won’t likely forget.

For $21, you can surprise a special someone by ordering and sending them a personalized message and music video featuring a classic song performed by a member of the chorus. Each Standard Valentine is based on your pick of voice type — Soprano/Alto, Tenor/Bass, or “Surprise Me!” — and song from a set list, including “My Funny Valentine,” “All You Need is Love,” “What A Wonderful World,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love”, “You’ve Got A Friend”, and “You Are My Sunshine.”

For $79, a Premium Valentine allows you to go with a particular singer and a song from each artist’s set roster. For example, pick the Chorus’ new Artistic Director Eugene Rogers, and then pick whether you want him to sing “I Just Called To Say I Love You” or “Always.”

If you prefer duets, choose the husband-and-wife duo of soprano Danielle Talamantes and bass-baritone Kerry Wilkerson, who will sing “All I Ask Of You” from The Phantom of the Opera, “One Hand, One Heart” from West Side Story, or “La ci darem la mano” from Don Giovanni. You could also follow the yellow brick road to Patrick D. McCoy performing “(Somewhere) Over The Rainbow,” unless you’d rather hear his rendition of “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from The Sound of Music, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel, or the hymn “Let There Be Peace On Earth.”

Other premium offerings include soprano Aundi Marie Moore with “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man” from Show Boat, the Gershwins’ “Someone To Watch Over Me” or “Love Is Here To Stay,” or “You Are So Beautiful,” and the Chorus’s Executive Director Stephen Beaudoin performing Franz Schubert’s “An Die Muzik,” Henry Purcell’s “If music be the food of love,” or Elton John’s “Your Song.”

Deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, for delivery by Sunday, Feb. 14. Visit www.thewashingtonchorus.org.