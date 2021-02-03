WATCH: Pete Buttigieg sworn in as transportation secretary

Pete Buttigieg has been officially sworn in as the nation’s 19th U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

On Tuesday, the former South Bend, Ind., mayor became the first openly gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, with only thirteen Republicans objecting to his nomination.

Today, he was formally sworn into office by Vice President Kamala Harris, with his husband Chasten Buttigieg alongside him holding the Bible.

Buttigieg tweeted a short statement from his official Twitter account, @SecretaryPete, writing, “I’m honored to serve as Secretary of Transportation and help build the kind of infrastructure that creates jobs, empowers all, and keeps travelers & workers safe. It’s time to get to work.”

Watch his swearing in below:

Buttigieg, a former presidential candidate and two-term mayor of South Bend, burst onto the scene two years ago when he launched his campaign, gaining attention and earning praise for his performances in the early debates and his win in the Iowa caucus.

After failing to garner the Democratic Party’s nomination, Buttigieg became a key surrogate for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s top LGBTQ advocacy organization, congratulated Buttigieg on his historic achievement after he was confirmed by the Senate.

“This confirmation breaks through a barrier that has existed for too long; where

LGBTQ identity served as an impediment to nomination or confirmation at the highest level of

government,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “Let this important moment for our movement serve as a reminder to every LGBTQ young person: you too can serve your country in any capacity you earn the qualifications to hold.

“President Biden promised to deliver an administration representative of the diversity of this nation, and this confirmation is a significant achievement toward that goal,” added David. “I look forward to working with Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the entire Biden cabinet.”

