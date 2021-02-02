Here are the 13 senators who voted against confirming Pete Buttigieg

- News
Earlier today, Pete Buttigieg became the first out gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate after he was approved as the nation’s 19th U.S. Secretary of Transportation.
Buttigieg’s confirmation makes him the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in a Senate-approved cabinet position as well as the youngest secretary to ever head the department.
He was confirmed by a vote of 86-13, with one senator, Patrick Toomey (R-PA), not voting. The thirteen who voted against his nomination were all Republicans.
Here’s a list of the senators who voted “Nay”:
Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
Bill Cassidy (R-LA)
Tom Cotton (R-AR)
Ted Cruz (R-TX)
Bill Hagerty (R-TN)
Josh Hawley (R-MO)
James Lankford (R-OK)
Roger Marshall (R-KS)
Marco Rubio (R-FL)
Rick Scott (R-FL)
Tim Scott (R-SC)
Richard Shelby (R-AL)
Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)
Make of it what you will.
